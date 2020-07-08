Task Force will issue plan to improve diversity hiring at Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A task force founded by Sheriff Jim Hammond says more needs to be done to improve diversity hiring for Hamilton County.

The Minority Relations Community Task Force issued a statement this evening saying thney will offer recommendations soon.

Sheriff Hammond created the Task Force last year (excerpt from original letter to members).

Today’s Task Force statement says they worked with Captain Van Hinton on improving minority hiring.

“While Captain Hinton’s work towards this effort is greatly appreciated, in recent statements, Sheriff Hammond has recognized that diversification has not improved.”

The group says the goals the Sheriff established are beyond the power’s of one Captain.

So the Task Force plans to release a new personnel policy on hiring that can meet both the accreditation standards and the Sheriff’s diversity goals.