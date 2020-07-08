The Sunflower Field is back in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – It’s sunflower season in the Tennessee Valley!

In Ooltewah, at Smith Perry Berries today is the first day people can pick their own sunflowers.

- Advertisement -

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has the details.

“Well the sun is out so you know what that means, it’s sunflower season here in Chattanooga. Today is the first day you’re able to cut and take home your very own sunflowers.”

Since Smith Perry Berries started three years ago, it has grown into a Chattanooga staple for it’s breathtaking sunflower fields.

“We had a blast! We all got to look around the sunflowers and we got to pick our own, and it’s just been super fun.”

Due to Covid-19 some things are different with the field this year.

“Recommend that you wear your mask, so if you come upon a crowd in the sunflowers. We have plenty of paths through here to keep social distancing, but if you come to a situation have your mask handy and you know put your mask on.”

Along with masks requirements, visitors do not have to pay to visit and take pictures this year. However, professional photographers are required to pay a fee.

“Professional photographers are thirty-five dollars a session, but if you’re just taking pictures with your cell phone and families there is no charge for that.”

Smith Perry Berries is also known for it’s strawberries and pumpkins when they are in season.

“The community has been great to us, you know everybody loves it all. The love the strawberries, the pumpkins and especially the sunflowers.”

In Ooltewah, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.

Smith Perry Berries is located at 9626 Ooltewah Georgetown Rd., open from 8AM til dark.