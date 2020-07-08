Rustic Village North fire victim dies a week later

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An 83 year old man has died from injuries he sustained a week before in an apartment fire.

Hugh Lingerfelt died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was one of the residents of building 2 at the Rustic Village North apartments.

The flames trapped several residents on balconies, who had to be rescued.

But Lingerfelt was the man dragged out of the building by his neighbors.

He had critical injuries when he was taken to the hospital, and later transferred to Vanderbilt which specializes in burn cases.

The other five people who were hospitalized have since been released.

The cause of the Rustic Village North fire remains under investigation.