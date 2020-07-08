Ringgold Native and Dalton State Golfer Ben Rebne Wins Jack Nicklaus Award

(dsroadrunners.com) DALTON, Ga.Ben Rebne added another award to the trophy case on Wednesday as the NAIA’s 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award recipient. Rebne becomes the third Roadrunner to win the prestigious award following Sean Elliott in 2015 and S.M. Lee in 2017 & 2018.

With four winners of the award, Dalton State ranks tied for second with Arizona State and Georgia Tech on the all-time list with four. Oklahoma State currently has the most Jack Nicklaus Award winners with five.

The Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year and PING 1st Team All-American finished the abbreviated season with an adjusted scoring average of 70.15 in the Golfstat Head-to-Head comparison. He collected four victories in six events played with five top 5 and six top 10 finishes with a season best 66 in the first round of the Memphis Shootout. In total, Rebne had 7 of 18 (38.8%) rounds below 70, while 13 (72.2%) were played at par or better.

Nicklaus, a Big Ten and NCAA Champion at The Ohio State University, helped inspire and create the Jack Nicklaus Award in 1988 and it is now presented to the National Player of the year in NCAA Divisions I, II and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA.

 

