Police: man shot during a motorcycle robbery near East Lake Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in the early morning hours near the East Lake Park.

It happened before 3:30 AM on East 34th Street at the foot of Missionary Ridge.

Officers found a 37 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He told them that someone shot him and tried to steal his motorcycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.