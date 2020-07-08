NASCAR Moving Watkins Glen Road Course Race to Daytona

NASCAR in August will move its road course race from Watkins Glen in upstate New York because of state health restrictions, and the event will shift instead to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The move means the Cup Series will make its debut on Daytona’s road course, which is used by the IMSA sports car series and incorporates part of the famed 2.5-mile oval.

- Advertisement -

The race on Aug. 16 was a necessary move from Watkins Glen because NASCAR cannot meet New York’s quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors.