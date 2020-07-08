Masks can irritate your skin so here is what to do

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The experts tell us that wearing a mask helps keep you and others healthy when it comes to Covid-19.

But wearing one for a while can irritate your skin, even causing acne.

Some call it “Maskne.”

Masks can trap moisture, sweat, oil and dirt close to our skin.

Doctors say keeping them clean is the best thing you can do to prevent breakouts.

Nurse Practitioner Victor Czerkasij tells us “Taking the mask off in the middle of the day and maybe washing it with an over the counter cleanser something mild, even sometimes some cool water can get rid of that oil.”

Doctors say if possible, wash your mask at least two or three times a week.