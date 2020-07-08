Health and Wellness Graduation

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Press Release) – Bridge 2 Health and Wellness has been providing a free 22 weeks Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and Weight Loss Program to people in underserved zip codes in Chattanooga, TN. At the end of our program, we are excited to announce our progress and major goals that have been achieved! With the challenges presented by coronavirus, we did not stop the process, but switched to virtual classes to maintain momentum. Attendance has stayed strong! Our participants have lost a total of 948 lbs in 22 weeks with an average weight loss of 5% or more per participant.

We invite you to join our graduation celebration on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Masks will be

required to attend the event and social distancing will be practiced with seating arrangements.

We ask that you limit guests to a maximum of two (2) people. There will also be a Facebook Live streaming of the event from the Bridge 2 Health & Wellness page

(@bridge2healthandwellness).

We would not be able to serve our community without your generosity and ongoing support:

1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee

2. Walmart

3. Ascensia Diabetes Care

4. City of Chattanooga

Results after 22 weeks:

Total Weight Loss: 948 lbs

Avg weight loss (per person): 5% of body weight

Bridge 2 Health & Wellness will be enrolling another 200 people in August of 2020 to complete this year’s Health & Wellness program. If you are interested in participating, please contact Maurice Saliba at maurice@bridge2healthandwellness.com.

You can also download an application form here.

WHO: Bridge 2 Health & Wellness | Youth & Family Development

WHAT: Bridge 2 Health & Wellness Graduation

WHERE: John A. Patten

WHEN: July 11, 2020 at 10am