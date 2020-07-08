Covid-19 cases rising again in our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Wednesday was not a good day for Covid-19 numbers, again.

The Health Department reports one more death and 94 new positive tests in Hamilton County.

- Advertisement -

That makes six new deaths in Hamilton County over the last week.

The 94 new cases is the 4th highest peak day so far.

Hospital cases continue to rise slowly here, and the ICU numbers are just one behind the all time high set a month ago.

But the rise isn’t just in Hamilton County.

Tennessee reports a whopping 104 new cases in Bradley County, making it one of the largest hot spots in the state.

McMinn has 12 new cases after a relatively quiet period.

And northwest Georgia numbers also continue to climb.

Over the last week, Whitfield County has seen 465 new positive tests and five more deaths.

Both of those numbers are about a third of the total they have seen since March.

They have added 22 more hospitalizations over that period.

In the last two days, Catoosa has added 10 more cases, Chattooga 9 more cases, Dade 1 more case, Murray 7 more cases, and 18 more in Walker County.