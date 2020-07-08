Core Civic is Moving Out of Silverdale

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After 36 years of managing the Silverdale Detention Center, Core Civic,a private jail company, is ending their contract with Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office plans to oversee the facility.

“It is my desire to eventually have everything out there and not have the jail downtown. Leave the courts downtown -at least criminal courts.” said Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond

Sheriff Jim Hammond says the transition could be a four year process, “Now what I’ve got to do is sit down with my finance folks and take a look at what that would look like. I’ll have a tenative by Friday when I meet with the Mayor.”

Sheriff Hammond says contracts with Core Civic and the Jail totaled about 32 million dollars a year.

While the Sheriff’s office is challenged with keeping the budget lower, Sheriff Hammond faces another obstacle -competing with other companies like Amazon and Volkswagen to hire people.

“That’s going to be problematic because you have a lot of slots to fill. We’re already short downtown probably up to 30 positions.”

Sheriff Hammond says the cost of maintenance for the Silverdale facility could cost over 1 hundred thousand dollars. Ensuring that that security is up to par for more serious criminal is also on his agenda. Core Civic’s contract will end December 30th.