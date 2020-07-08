Mom To Mom – Cool Off This Summer with a Kool-Aid Sherbet

When it’s hot outside, there’s nothing better than an ice cold treat like an Kool-Aid Sherbert to cool you down. It’s simple, easy to make, and only has three ingredients.

First you’re going to need a pack of Kool-Aid. Any flavor, it doesn’t matter. Then you’re going to need one cup of sugar, and then three cups of milk. Get a large bowl, whisk all three ingredients until the sugar and Kool-Aid mix is dissolved. Pour into a shallow dish, cover, then place in the freezer for about two hours, or mostly until set.

After two hours, pull it back out of the freezer. It’s going to look a lot like a slushie. You can use a whisk, or you can use a mixer just to kind of mix it up and break it up and kind of stir it really good. Put it back in the refrigerator until it’s 100% set.

This is such a wonderful summer treat. It’s so easy, even kids can make it. If you’re looking for something fun and different, a nice little summer treat, definitely give Kool-Aid Sherbert a try and as always moms, we’d love to hear those wonderful ideas that you give your kids. You can post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips. – Mandy Williamson