Cleveland City School unveils reopening plans

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Cleveland City Schools has announced their plans to reopen for the start of the new school year.

The plan focuses on several things including new start date, new learning options, and the safety measures that are being put into place.

The school system will now offer two options for learning; 1 option is in classroom learning just like any other year but with safety precautions and the other is a fully online school year.

School officials say the online school is only accepting around 300 students and it is first come first serve.

The start date for the school year is August 10th.

Superintendent of Cleveland City Schools says this year hasn’t been easy but the reopening plan has been well thought out to welcome every back come fall of 2020.

“I would encourage parents to give us the opportunity to serve you and your children as we come back. Give us the opportunity to prove that we can do this. We want to work with you as a partner as we move forward,” says Dr. Russell Dryer, Superintendent of Cleveland City Schools.

Registration for both options of learning opens today.