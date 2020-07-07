Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Starting To Lock Into A Typical Summer Weather Pattern, And The “Dog Days” Of Summer Are Back!



This Morning: Some clouds will continue through the morning, but mainly dry. Warm and muggy as well with lows only in the low 70’s. Some areas will see a few patches of dense fog.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, hot, and humid for Tuesday with a few isolated afternoon showers and storms popping up. Highs will settle into the upper 80’s to near 90, and the heat index levels will be A few lingering showers possible early tomorrow night. otherwise warm and muggy with lows 70-72.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid again for Wednesday, and again you can expect highs around 90, a bit warmer once the humidity is factored in, along with a few late – afternoon showers and storms moving through.

Extended Forecast: Really, there won’t be much change. More typical summer weather will be in store for the second half of the week and into the weekend. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms, otherwise hot and humid in the afternoons with highs between 90-92 and lows 70-73.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

