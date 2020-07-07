New Covid-19 death in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports another death from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

That makes a total of 36 fatalities of Hamilton County residents.

- Advertisement -

And we have seen six deaths in the last week.

The number of ICU cases in local hospitals also hit 20 on Tuesday, which is the second highest during the pandemic. But there are still 35 ICU beds available, so we are not yet close to stretching local medical resources.

The number of new cases also rose again today after the Fourth of July reporting lull.

We had 73 new positive tests, compared to 38, 59, and 36 the last few days.

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients dropped by a couple on Tuesday, but remains higher than the last 2 weeks.