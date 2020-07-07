Nashville bars seek restraining order against city officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some Nashville bar owners are seeking a temporary restraining order against city officials in an effort to push back against coronavirus restrictions.

A filing obtained by the Tennessean shows Timothy Stephen Smith and Geoffrey Reid filed the lawsuit in federal court Monday.

Both men and their bars are listed as plaintiffs in the filing. They are seeking the order against Nashville Mayor John Cooper, city health Director Michael C. Caldwell and the Metro Beer Permit Board.

They allege they suffered harm because of the bar closures and want an exemption from an order announced by Cooper last week that requires Nashville bars to close for two weeks.