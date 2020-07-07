Georgia Universities will require face masks after all

ATLANTA (WDEF) – The University System of Georgia announced on Monday that all faculty, staff, visitors and students will be required to wear face masks inside campus buildings where you cannot keep six feet apart.

The issue has been a controversial one all summer on Georgia campuses.

UGA originally announced they would require, then the system said they would not.

Then a group of Georgia Tech professors protested.

“Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students,”

But there are exempt areas.

“Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.”

The system includes the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, West Georgia and Dalton State College.

There is NOT a statewide mandate in Georgia at this time.

The new rule goes into affect on July 15th.