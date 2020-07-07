Bradley County Mayor says “NO” to a mask mandate

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis says he will not be mandating masks at this time.

His announcement came at the Bradley County commission meeting Monday night.

That’s just a few hours after Hamilton County announced they will mandate the wearing of masks.

The Tennessee health department reported over 700 cases in Bradley County with 4 deaths.

Mayor Davis says he understands both sides of the argument but feels this is best for the county right now.

“I understand both sides of the argument. I understand the argument that face masks don’t feel real good but as I sit in a room with a face mask on I know it isn’t hurting me, that’s for sure. So i encourage you if you are out in crowds or in public please do everything you can to put one on,” says Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis says if you plan to visit a Bradley County office you will be required to wear a mask