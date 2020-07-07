Bama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian Has Heart Procedure

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has undergone a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly. The university said in a statement Tuesday that the anomaly was uncovered in an annual executive physical last week. Sarkisian had what the school described as a successful procedure last Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. The former USC and Washington head coach is recuperating at home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery. Sarkisian returned to Alabama last season after two years in the same role for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)