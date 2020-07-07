Alabama and Memphis Schedule Basketball Series

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis will play Alabama three times over the next three seasons with two of those games in Memphis. The deal announced Tuesday starts with an exhibition fundraiser either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 at the FedExForum in Memphis for pandemic relief efforts. Then Memphis would visit Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2021-22 season with the teams playing in Memphis during the 2022-23 season. Memphis leads the series between the teams 5-3.
