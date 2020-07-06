Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – July 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & Humid Monday, With More Rain in the Forecast!



This Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny skies and continued high humidity. A few rain showers will pop up in the late afternoon, mainly triggered by the late day heat. Highs will linger around the low 90s, however heat index values will be closer to 100. All rain will quiet down for the late evening.

Overnight: Some fog likely forming late, otherwise more clouds building in with lows between 67 & 73.

Tomorrow: More clouds and higher shower & storm chances with highs slightly milder. Most areas will see highs in the mid 80’s.

Extended Forecast: A few isolated afternoon storms possible again on throughout the week as they move back in from the South. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be a little more likely for the first half of this week with highs back to around 90 starting Thursday, a bit cooler in the mountains.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

