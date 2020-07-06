TECH BYTE: Updates Make Your iPad, Mac Like New

By
Emily Cassulo
-
0
2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Apple may not have shown off any new products at its latest special event, but the tech company did announce several new updates.

Apple’s latest updates for your iPad and Mac computer will make your tech products feel just like new.

- Advertisement -

Apple says iPadOS 14 makes it easier to get things done.

It has similar features to the iOS 14 update for your iPhone – like with Messages and Maps.

The redesigned widgets also show you more information right from your home screen.

And who says you need paper to write things down? Your iPad works just as well.

With iPadOS 14, you can use a stylus – or your finger – to handwrite notes, instead of typing them in the Notes app.

You can also handwrite anything you want using Scribble. It can convert your handwritten notes into text.

As for macOS Big Sur, there are also new features when it comes to messaging and using Maps on your computer.

There’s also a new look for app sidebars, to make it easier to find what you want to get things done.

You can even find new symbols in those sidebars and toolbars, so you can recognize where to click right away.

Big Sur brings big improvements to Safari.

This version has improved power efficiency. Apple says you can stream video for up to three hours longer, and browse the web for up to an hour longer on a Mac notebook compared to other browsers like Firefox or Chrome.

The new tab bar design lets you see more tabs at once, so you can move quickly and easily through different websites.

And something that’s important now more than ever is your privacy.

With Big Sur, you get more transparent privacy information in the App store.

A new section on each app’s page helps you better understand its privacy practices before you download it.

Both of the updates launch in the fall.

You can learn more about all of these changes on apple.com.

Previous articleDeChambeau destroys competition with three-shot win
mm
Emily Cassulo
You can watch Emily Cassulo weeknights on News 12 Now at 6 and Prime News at 7 with John Mercer. Emily also does stories on different tech products and issues for Tech Byte, which airs Mondays on News 12 Now. She joined the WDEF news team in September 2016 from News 12’s sister station in Columbus, Mississippi, where she worked as an anchor, producer and reporter. Emily is no stranger to the Volunteer State. Before moving to Mississippi, she worked at WBBJ-TV, covering crime and severe weather throughout West Tennessee. She loves living in Chattanooga, and exploring what the Scenic City has to offer. Emily is a Florida native, graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science. While in college, Emily worked part-time as a reporter/web producer at News/Talk 96.5 WDBO. She broke her first news story there, which made national headlines, and covered the 2010 Central Florida congressional elections and the high-profile Casey Anthony trial. When she’s not busy reporting, Emily enjoys shopping, reading, playing the piano, and spending time with family and friends. Feel free to e-mail her at ecassulo@wdef.com if you have any story ideas or just want to say ‘Hi.’