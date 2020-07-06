TECH BYTE: Updates Make Your iPad, Mac Like New

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Apple may not have shown off any new products at its latest special event, but the tech company did announce several new updates.

Apple’s latest updates for your iPad and Mac computer will make your tech products feel just like new.

Apple says iPadOS 14 makes it easier to get things done.

It has similar features to the iOS 14 update for your iPhone – like with Messages and Maps.

The redesigned widgets also show you more information right from your home screen.

And who says you need paper to write things down? Your iPad works just as well.

With iPadOS 14, you can use a stylus – or your finger – to handwrite notes, instead of typing them in the Notes app.

You can also handwrite anything you want using Scribble. It can convert your handwritten notes into text.

As for macOS Big Sur, there are also new features when it comes to messaging and using Maps on your computer.

There’s also a new look for app sidebars, to make it easier to find what you want to get things done.

You can even find new symbols in those sidebars and toolbars, so you can recognize where to click right away.

Big Sur brings big improvements to Safari.

This version has improved power efficiency. Apple says you can stream video for up to three hours longer, and browse the web for up to an hour longer on a Mac notebook compared to other browsers like Firefox or Chrome.

The new tab bar design lets you see more tabs at once, so you can move quickly and easily through different websites.

And something that’s important now more than ever is your privacy.

With Big Sur, you get more transparent privacy information in the App store.

A new section on each app’s page helps you better understand its privacy practices before you download it.

Both of the updates launch in the fall.

You can learn more about all of these changes on apple.com.