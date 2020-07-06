School Board to vote on Bradley County Schools reopening plan Thursday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The 2020 school year is right around the corner and parents are wondering what school will look like for students in the fall .

Over 2 weeks ago Bradley County Schools released a statement saying they do plan to return to school on August 5th -but no other details were released.

Now the school reopening task force has developed a plan that will help set guidelines for the schools reopening process.

“We’re just looking at the health and safety protocols, minimizing movement, keeping cohorts of students together as much as possible. We have a plan for meeting the social and emotional needs as well. We have a plan for recovering academic standards, communication plan, professional development for teachers. But we are really focusing on the health and safety protocols,” says Brittany Cannon, Communications for Bradley County Schools.

Communications Director for Bradley County schools says that plan is set to be voted on by the school board on Thursday, July 9th.

“It is a very fluid situation. We want everyone to know that while a plan may be approved on Thursday, -that could change on Friday. That would only change based on the governor’s orders or CDC guidelines,” says Cannon.

If the plan is approved by the board school, officials say parents should be made aware of the details on Wednesday, July 15th.

We will continue to update you when the board makes their decision.