President Trump Calls Out NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is taking a sideswipe at NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag. He is also wrongly accusing Black driver Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” involving a rope shaped like a noose in his garage. Trump suggested Wallace should apologize after one of his crew members discovered the noose in a garage stall. Federal authorities ruled last month the noose had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime. After a weekend spent stoking division, Trump asked Monday whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.” NASCAR officials, not Wallace, reported the noose to federal investigators.

