President Trump Calls Out NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is taking a sideswipe at NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag. He is also wrongly accusing Black driver Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” involving a rope shaped like a noose in his garage. Trump suggested Wallace should apologize after one of his crew members discovered the noose in a garage stall. Federal authorities ruled last month the noose had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime. After a weekend spent stoking division, Trump asked Monday whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.” NASCAR officials, not Wallace, reported the noose to federal investigators.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.