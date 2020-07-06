Mask Mandate in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County has accounted for almost three thousand positive cases of Covid-19.

38 were added Monday, July 6th.

35 county residents have died from the virus.

Mayor Jim Coppinger announced a mask mandate to slow down the growing rate of positive cases, “This afternoon after much thought and consideration and consultation, I’ve asked doctor Paul Hendricks our Health Officer of the Hamilton Cunty Health Department to mandate wearing a facial covering or mask”

The mask requirement will officially begin on Friday, July 10th at 12:01 A.M.

Regional Director of the Hamilton County Health Department Becky Barnes says public events with poor social distancing practices and masks have sped up the rate of positive cases, “These events include graduations, weddings and the workplace.”

Violating the mask mandate could lead to a class C misdemeanor equal to a 50 dollar fine or up to 30 days in jail whether you’re an individual or a business.

“For example if you have a place of business and two people in their that didn’t have their mask on, the business owner could be fined for those two -two people” said Mayor Coppinger. Those two people could be fined as well.”

There are numerous exemptions to the mask mandate rule such as churches, businesses that serve food, kids 12 years old and under, and certain medical disabilities.

Here is the full list of exceptions:

Face coverings are not required for: