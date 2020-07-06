Life Care Center of Ooltewah reports 3 COVID-19 positive tests among associates

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Life Care Center of Ooltewah is the latest senor living facility to report Covid-19 cases.

They say three of their workers have tested positive.

So far, none of the residents have tested positive.

Management says they are now testing their workers, and informing the residents and their families of the results.

But there is no mention of actually testing the residents.

The associates who tested positive are quarantining at home.

“We understand the virus is still a very real problem, and we remain vigilant. Our residents are also monitored multiple times day and night for any symptoms or concerns. And every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and at the end of their shift, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building.”

So far in our area, we have seen major outbreaks of Covid-19 at the Life Care Center of Athens, NHC in Rossville and PruittHealth in Fort Oglethorpe.

33 people have died at those three facilities.

But several more senior care facilities in our region have reported workers testing positive and the cases have not spread to the clients.

Here is the full statement from Life Care Center of Ooltewah:

– Ashley Borja, executive director