Hamilton County Fair scheduled has been cancelled

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials this afternoon announced the cancellation of the annual Hamilton County Fair.

In the end, park officials decided they could not hold the fair safely with social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was scheduled for the last weekend of September at Chester Frost Park.

The event generally attacks large crowds in limited spaces in the park… people have to be bussed in become of limited access and parking.

The decision came after consultations with people who serve the fair-goers.

General Services Administrator Lee Norris says “We discussed this with our vendors, exhibitors and sponsors and came to the conclusion they held the same view as us, in this era of the pandemic, a fair at Chester Frost’s Dallas Island that usually draws large crowds would not be in the best interest of anyone.”

The transportation issue was a major concern.

General Services Administrator Lee Norris added, “While this decision was made with great deliberation, we remain 100% committed to holding an annual county fair and we look forward to returning in the fall of 2021 to celebrate the arts, crafts, exhibits, Community Stage performances and agricultural activities that are the essence of the Hamilton County Fair.”