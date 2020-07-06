Business owner says he caught suspect on camera in Hixson arsons

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department is still investigating possible arson cases on Hixson pike from over the weekend.

They happened at both Precision Tune Auto Care, and southern Insurance associates, just a block away from each other.

- Advertisement -

At Precision, Tire pallets were set on fire, and flames reached the back bay where cars are worked on.

At southern Insurance associates, the owner says two bystanders threw buckets of water onto the flames.

Llew Boyd doesn’t think he was targeted but he hopes the security cameras will lead to an arrest.

“We just installed 8 new cameras and we also own a security company. We got this guy on video. He was here for over nine minutes lighting this fire. He used an accelerator it was like a volcano.”

No one was hurt in either fire.