DECHERD, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators have made an arrest in a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Franklin County.

It happened around 6Pm at a home on West Main Street in the town of Decherd.

60 year old Gary Lamb was shot multiple times and died.

Special Agents with the TBI got involved.

And by Sunday, 67 year old Hernry Brown Green, Jr. had been arrested.

He faces a count of First Degree Murder.