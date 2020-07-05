Sunday Shooting at The Grove at Hickory Valley apartments

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
14

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened the is afternoon at The Grove at Hickory Valley apartments.

According to CPD, one male was shot and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

CPD says that they are still investigating this incident.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Previous articleWolff leads pack after second-straight 64
Next articleSunday afternoon fire on Briggs Avenue
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.