Sunday afternoon fire on Briggs Avenue

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Red Bank Sunday afternoon.

According to the Red Bank Fire department, the house on Briggs Avenue was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

The one resident of the home was able to escape with no injuries.

Red Bank Fire called for mutual aide because of the hot and humid temperatures.

Four companies assisted in putting the fire out.

Red Bank Fire department Deputy Chief Brent Sylar says, “In this kind of heat, wearing this gear that we wear and the air packs along with the conditions between 500 and 1,000 degrees in the house it takes a toll on you real quick. When it’s hot like this, in the mid 90’s with the heat like this, uh we have to call for extra companies for help.”

Deputy Chief Brent Sylar expects the house to be a total loss because of the smoke and heat.

The cause of the fire are unknown at this time