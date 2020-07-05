Sunday afternoon fire on Briggs Avenue

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
17
Courtesy: Red Bank Fire Department

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Red Bank Sunday afternoon.

According to the Red Bank Fire department, the house on Briggs Avenue was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

- Advertisement -

 

The one resident of the home was able to escape with no injuries.

Red Bank Fire called for mutual aide because of the hot and humid temperatures.

Four companies assisted in putting the fire out.

Red Bank Fire department Deputy Chief Brent Sylar says, “In this kind of heat, wearing this gear that we wear and the air packs along with the conditions between 500 and 1,000 degrees in the house it takes a toll on you real quick. When it’s hot like this, in the mid 90’s with the heat like this, uh we have to call for extra companies for help.”

Deputy Chief Brent Sylar expects the house to be a total loss because of the smoke and heat.

The cause of the fire are unknown at this time

Previous articleSunday Shooting at The Grove at Hickory Valley apartments
Next articleDalton City Council meeting canceled
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.