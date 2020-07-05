DeChambeau destroys competition with three-shot win

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body. With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club to finish at a career-best 23-under 265. DeChambeau came into the week with six straight top-eight finishes and was the only player with top 10s in the first three events after the restart from the coronavirus. He won for the first time since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018. Matthew Wolff was second.
