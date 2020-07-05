Dalton City Council meeting canceled

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
9

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- A city of Dalton staff member that is assigned to city hall has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Due to precautions related to the virus, Dalton’s city council meeting on Monday July 6th is canceled.

The cancellation will allow time for the building and work areas to be cleaned.

The employee who tested positive did not experience any symptoms and is currently self-isolating.

Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.