Dalton City Council meeting canceled

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- A city of Dalton staff member that is assigned to city hall has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Due to precautions related to the virus, Dalton’s city council meeting on Monday July 6th is canceled.

The cancellation will allow time for the building and work areas to be cleaned.

The employee who tested positive did not experience any symptoms and is currently self-isolating.