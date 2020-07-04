Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – July 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & Humid for Sunday with More Rain in the Forecast!



Waking up Sunday morning in most areas between 67 & 73, with mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions into lunchtime. Few rain showers will pop up after 1 PM with the majority of the heavier rainfall towards central TN. Highs will linger around the low 90s, however heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. All rain will quiet down for the night

Extended Forecast: A few isolated afternoon storms possible again on Monday and Tuesday as they move back in from the South. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be a little more likely for the first half of the upcoming week with highs back in the upper 80’s, a bit cooler in the mountains.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

