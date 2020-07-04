Possible Coronavirus exposure at Hicks-Herring Wedding

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Several people that attended the Hicks-Herring Wedding at the Collegedale Commons on June, 27 have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Health Department, the rehearsal dinner was held at the same location on June 26.

The Health Department recommends being tested as soon as possible.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing resumes Monday, July 6 at the following locations:

  • East Lake Academy of Fine Arts, 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407.
    • Monday, July 6, through Sunday July 12, 7AM-11AM.
    • Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through.
  • East Lake Courts, 2600 4th Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37407.
    • Monday, July 6, 11AM-3PM.
    • Open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up only.
  • Olivet Baptist Church, 740 M.L.K. Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37402.
    • Saturday, July 11, 10AM-1PM, and Sunday, July 12, 12PM-3PM.
