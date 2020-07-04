Chattanooga Police are investigating a Friday night shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 25-year-old man showed up to local hospital Friday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to CPD, the victim arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

Officers and investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau found that the scene of the shooting was located in the 1000 block of West 37th Street.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact CPD.