8-Year-old killed in Alabama mall shooting

HOOVER, Al. (WDEF)- The Hoover Police Department says that an 8-year-old boy has died after being shot at the Riverchase Galleria Friday afternoon.
Three others were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment.
According to the Hoover Police Department, they received calls of shots fired at the mall just after 3:18 p.m. on Friday.
At this time, authorities do not know how many gunmen were involved in the shooting and what led to the shooting.
Update on Galleria shooting.#HooverPD will work tirelessly to bring the responsible individuals to justice.
If you have info, contact @CSMetroAL, Sgt Lowe 2057396762 or https://t.co/6fndLRL4Bc pic.twitter.com/xQkRQXEc5H
— Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 4, 2020
Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis says, “I visited with the parents of a child that we lost. And this was just a very senseless tragedy and of course they are devastated by this and I want to ask all of the citizens of whoever in the metropolitan area to pray for this family. Keep them in your prayers.”
The Galleria remain closed Saturday.