Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Hotter Weather Ahead, And The Holiday Weekend Will Be “Hotter Than A Firecracker”!



This Morning: We’re waking in most areas between 67 & 73inmost areas, with a few locations reporting patchy dense fog.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, dry and hot for the afternoon with highs around 93, however heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few passing showers are possible – but not very likely. Only a few of us will see them.

Overnight: Again, lows will be between 67 & 73, and again, some areas will be affected by fog early on Saturday.

Tomorrow: Hot again for Saturday, Independence Day, with some sunshine and only spotty late-day storms possible. Again, most areas will stay dry. Highs will be around 90.

Extended Forecast: A few isolated afternoon storms possible again on Sunday as they move back in from the South. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be a little more likely for the first half of the upcoming week with highs back in the upper 80’s, a bit cooler in the mountains.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

