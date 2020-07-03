Tennessee to review law enforcement polices, training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called on every law enforcement agency to review and update its use of force policies, as well as scrutinize guidelines surrounding when officers should prevent or stop incidents of misconduct. Lee announced Thursday that the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and others have volunteered to help implement the 60-day review. Also part of Lee’s Thursday announcement was a call for increased officer training.

