New Braves Pitcher Cole Hamels Says Sore Shoulder Feeling Better

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels is feeling good as a long layoff has helped him recover from a sore left shoulder. Hamels hopes he’ll be ready for the start of the 60-game season i less than three weeks. He says he is interested in logging quality innings, even if he’s not able to pitch deep into games. The Braves opened their summer training at newly renamed Truist Park. A sore left shoulder could have forced Hamels to miss two months if the season started on time. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic ended spring training in mid-March and allowed Hamels to have a more relaxed approach to his rehabilitation.
