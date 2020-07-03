New Braves Pitcher Cole Hamels Says Sore Shoulder Feeling Better

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels is feeling good as a long layoff has helped him recover from a sore left shoulder. Hamels hopes he’ll be ready for the start of the 60-game season i less than three weeks. He says he is interested in logging quality innings, even if he’s not able to pitch deep into games. The Braves opened their summer training at newly renamed Truist Park. A sore left shoulder could have forced Hamels to miss two months if the season started on time. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic ended spring training in mid-March and allowed Hamels to have a more relaxed approach to his rehabilitation.

