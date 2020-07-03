Governor Bill Lee grants Mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue a mask mandate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- On Friday, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, granting mayors from 89 counties the authority to issue mask requirements in public.

Six counties, including Hamilton County will keep their existing authority to require mask.

- Advertisement -

The order provides ten different exceptions to mask mandates, including wearing them within the home or car.

Masks are also not required at voting sites although it is highly encouraged that you wear one.

Bledsoe County Emergency management issued a statement Friday night that says that Bledsoe County Mayor, Mayor Ridley, will not be issuing a mask mandate at this time.