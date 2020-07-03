Fire forces Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe to close for weekend

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — St. Elmo’s Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe will be closed for their biggest weekend of the year due to an early morning grease fire.
The Chattanooga Fire Department extinguished the fire in a large commercial-size smoker outside of the business a little before 9.
The flames burned the outdoor patio roof and melted wiring.
The building itself was untouched. However, owner Tony Davis has decided to close for the weekend to recover and rebuild the outside.
“The Fourth of July is our busiest day of the year, and already from yesterday, it was already going to be a huge weekend, so we’re just going to lose that revenue,” Davis said. “Hopefully, we have that in our insurance policy. But we will definitely come bouncing back Monday morning.”
The fire department says there’s an estimated 20-thousand dollars worth of damage.
