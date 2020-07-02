Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Hotter Weather Ahead, And The Holiday Weekend Will Be “Hotter Than A Firecracker”!



This Morning: Any leftover showers will diminish through the morning, otherwise, some clouds, warm, and muggy. Again, expect more widespread & patchy, dense fog. Morning lows will be near 70.

This Afternoon: Becoming partly sunny for Thursday and a little drier, and a little warmer. Only isolated late afternoon showers and storms possible – but not very likely. It will be hot and humid for the afternoon with highs near 90.

Tonight: Fair skies returning for Thursday night with lows back in the upper 60’s & very low 70’s.

Extended Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry and hot for Friday with highs around 92. Hot again for Saturday, Independence Day, with some sunshine and only spotty late-day storms. Highs will be around 92. A few isolated afternoon storms possible again on Sunday as they move back in from the South.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be a little more likely for the first half of next week with highs back in the upper 80’s.

89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

