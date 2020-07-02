Vols Football Assistant Jay Graham Gets Show Cause Penalty

Vols assistant coach football coach Jay Graham has received a six month show cause penalty, stemming from his time as the running backs coach at Texas A&M. The NCAA infractions committee says Graham violated recruiting rules, so he can’t do off-campus recruiting for six months. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher also got a six month show cause penalty, and the Texas A&M program was fined $5,000 and placed on probation for one year.

