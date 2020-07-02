Tennessee Unemployment Rises For Second Week In a Row

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of Tennesseans claiming unemployment rose for the second week in a row with 22,256 for the week of June 27. There were 21,155 new claims the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped to 262,224 from 266,596. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County saw 972 new claims. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims in Tennessee with 5,921. Davidson County had 2,407.
The U.S. government says unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|Claims Since March 15
|666,055
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|972
|14,361
|Bradley County
|318
|3,684
|McMinn County
|127
|1,787
|Rhea County
|86
|1,083
|Marion County
|64
|901
|Polk County
|40
|387
|Grundy County
|25
|476
|Meigs County
|36
|437
|Bledsoe County
|22
|202
|Sequatchie County
|34
|376