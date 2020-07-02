Tennessee Unemployment Rises For Second Week In a Row

Unemployment background
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of Tennesseans claiming unemployment rose for the second week in a row with 22,256 for the week of June 27. There were 21,155 new claims the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped to 262,224 from 266,596. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County saw 972 new claims. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims in Tennessee with 5,921. Davidson County had 2,407.

The U.S. government says unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
Claims Since March 15 666,055
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 972 14,361
Bradley County 318 3,684
McMinn County 127 1,787
Rhea County 86 1,083
Marion County 64 901
Polk County 40 387
Grundy County 25 476
Meigs County 36 437
Bledsoe County 22 202
Sequatchie County 34 376