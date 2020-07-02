Tennessee Unemployment Rises For Second Week In a Row

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of Tennesseans claiming unemployment rose for the second week in a row with 22,256 for the week of June 27. There were 21,155 new claims the previous week. The number of continuous claims dropped to 262,224 from 266,596. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County saw 972 new claims. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims in Tennessee with 5,921. Davidson County had 2,407.

The U.S. government says unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in May, it is still at a Depression-era level. And the data was gathered during the second week of June, before a number of states began to reverse or suspend the reopenings of their economies.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 Claims Since March 15 666,055

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 972 14,361 Bradley County 318 3,684 McMinn County 127 1,787 Rhea County 86 1,083 Marion County 64 901 Polk County 40 387 Grundy County 25 476 Meigs County 36 437 Bledsoe County 22 202 Sequatchie County 34 376