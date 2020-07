CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The recent surge in Covid-19 cases have convinced some churches to push back in-person services and more Fourth of July celebrations to cancel.

It has also changed serving at a local downtown restaurant.

Community Pie at Miller Plaza is closing its dining room and going back to take-out only.

Owners say it will allow them to work in the safest possible environment and to social distance.

They also ask customers to wear a mask when you pick up your order.