One driver killed in a fiery crash on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fiery crash tonight on Highway 58 claimed the life of one of the drivers.

First responders say one of the vehicles was on fire when they arrived just after seven.

- Advertisement -

Two vehicles were involved in the crash in the 10200 block of Highway 58 in northern Hamilton County.

The two people in the burning vehicle both survived.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hamilton County Traffic investigators are still trying to determine how it happened.