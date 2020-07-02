Missing Signal Mountain man’s body found in the woods

27 year old David Hunter was last seen on foot on signal road near signal mountain.

Police say he has been missing since June 22nd.

Officials say David’s body was found by a hiker on a signal mountain trail near his home.

PIO for Signal Mountain police department says this is never the outcome they want to find

“It’s not easy ever to deliver this kind of news but in a good way it gives the family closure. So they can end that chapter,” says Jennifer Sullivan, PIO for the Signal Mountain Police Department

Police say once the medical examiner finishes the report then they will take the next steps in the investigation.