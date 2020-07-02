High School Football Coaches Remain Anxious About Upcoming Season

Rick Nyman
The high school football dead period ends this week, but it will kind of feel like an extended dead period when teams return for workouts on Monday. Tennessee schools won’t be able to engage in contact for another two months, and the season won’t kick until at least September 18th due to the pandemic.

Said Howard head coach John Starr:”You know obviously the guys are starting to worry. They’re texting and talking to each other. Some think the season is shot.”
Maybe some of our worries will be lessened come mid-September.
Said Walker Valley head coach Drew Akins:”You know that gives us a chance to get into school. Gives us a chance to see where we are as a country at that point as it pertains to the virus.”
Akins says it’d be nice to see the NBA and NFL up and running smoothly.
Akins:”It’s so hard for high school sports to kick this thing off. Putting our guys in an unknown situation. I think if we see the NFL kick off, and the sky doesn’t fall.”
If football returns, the schools and the TSSAA need fans in the stands.
Said Starr:”Everybody needs football. I think they put out awhile back. Thirty percent of their operating budget (TSSAA) comes from the revenue generated through the playoffs in football.”
Said Bradley Central head coach Damon Floyd:”For us to survive, we’ve got to have gate money. So if people aren’t attending the games, we’re not going to be able to pay the officials. Line the fields. Turn on the lights. A lot of things that take place to put on a football game, and it’s not cheap.”
Assuming the season does kick, players will need to be ready as soon as they bust through the banner.
Said CCS head coach Mark Markiakis:”It looks like only the region champions of each region will go to the playoffs. You’re talking about eight teams only, so every game is going to matter.”
Everyone has their fingers crossed that we’ll see the pigskin fly on Friday nights.
Said Mariakis:”The mission of TSSAA. The mission of CCS is to see kids play. Let them have the enjoyment of athletics. It’s a huge cultural divide for the schools and the environment of the schools and the health of the schools. The health of the students. So just having a plan that can have the best probability of getting every sport on the field.”

Rick Nyman
