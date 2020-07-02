Gov. Kemp brings Mask message to Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp IS WORKING to stop the spread of COVID-19, ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

He held a “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour today, encouraging everyone to LISTEN TO public health officials.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop was there in Dalton, and has the details.

“We can not get complacent, and we also as hard as we all have been working especially those here on these grounds we can not get weary.”

The Governor’s message this morning was loud and clear, wear a mask to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Your actions can help us get to the point where we can end this pandemic, as we continue on our recovery in this state.”

Within the last week almost two thousand more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Georgia.

“We can all make a choice to have a little bit of inconvenience to give ourselves more freedom and more convenience moving forward. I am confident that together we will get through this. We know that things can get bad really quickly but things can get a whole lot better really quickly too.”

“Governor Kemp stressed the importance of wearing a mask saying, if we all do our part Georgians and Tennesseans can see a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases.”

Health officials say this 4th of July weekend will be crucial for everyone to wear a mask.

“The virus is winning, but we are going to defeat if we get together.”

In addition to Dalton the governor will visit Brunswick and Augusta.

In Dalton, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.