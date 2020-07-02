Fourth Of July Firework Safety Tips

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Fourth of July is meant to be a fun filled weekend spent celebrating our country’s independence.

The Hamilton County Emergency management services warns that this fun holiday can quickly turn bad if you aren’t careful.

- Advertisement -

Officials say firework sales have increased this year due to some firework shows being cancelled.

Hamilton County officials say to avoid using fireworks if you aren’t familiar with them, keep a safe distance when lighting them, and keep small children and pets away from the fireworks while lighting them.

“We do have a tendency to see some increase in injuries due to fireworks. We get a lot of eye injuries and a lot of burn injuries. We just want to make sure everyone has a good and safe fourth of july. But we want everyone to make sure they do have a great Fourth of July safely,” says Amy Maxwell, Hamilton County Emergency Management.

Officials if you are drinking this holiday weekend to not operate a car, boat, or any fireworks.