Fourth Of July Firework Safety Tips

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Fourth of July is meant to be a fun filled weekend spent celebrating our country’s independence.
The Hamilton County Emergency management services warns that this fun holiday can quickly turn bad if you aren’t careful.
Officials say firework sales have increased this year due to some firework shows being cancelled.
Hamilton County officials say to avoid using fireworks if you aren’t familiar with them, keep a safe distance when lighting them, and keep small children and pets away from the fireworks while lighting them.
“We do have a tendency to see some increase in injuries due to fireworks. We get a lot of eye injuries and a lot of burn injuries. We just want to make sure everyone has a good and safe fourth of july. But we want everyone to make sure they do have a great Fourth of July safely,” says Amy Maxwell, Hamilton County Emergency Management.
Officials if you are drinking this holiday weekend to not operate a car, boat, or any fireworks.